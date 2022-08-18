Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.00 million-$147.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.12 million.

Nova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $108.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.24. Nova has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $149.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NVMI. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nova Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 47.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 127.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 55.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

