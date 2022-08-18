NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Stock Price Up 2.4%

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.37. Approximately 1,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get NTT DATA alerts:

NTT DATA Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.