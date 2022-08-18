nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) CFO Sara E. Zawoyski Sells 3,591 Shares of Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,027.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NVT opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $564,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 8.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 70,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 55.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

