Obyte Reaches Market Cap of $13.65 Million (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Obyte coin can now be bought for about $16.68 or 0.00071374 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Obyte has a market cap of $13.65 million and $3,770.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001369 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Obyte
GBYTE is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 817,922 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org.
Obyte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.