OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.0% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,791,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after buying an additional 3,392,030 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $149.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.30. The company has a market cap of $356.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total transaction of $3,540,211.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,671.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $3,540,211.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,907 shares of company stock worth $31,820,393 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

