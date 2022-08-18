OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $1,571,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV opened at $108.72 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average of $98.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.