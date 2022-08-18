OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

PEG opened at $68.81 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

