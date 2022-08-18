OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $6.49 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.6% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Stock Down 1.2 %

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Pfizer stock opened at $49.27 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

