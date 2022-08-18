OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Increases Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VPU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,754,000 after purchasing an additional 72,804 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $168.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.39. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $138.60 and a 12 month high of $169.28.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

