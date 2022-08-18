OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 51 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $434.00 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.04. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

