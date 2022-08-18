ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.31

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.31 and last traded at $72.15, with a volume of 63350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ON. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 881,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after buying an additional 34,261 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 81.9% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 124.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 28.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 50,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.