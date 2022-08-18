ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.31

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.31 and last traded at $72.15, with a volume of 63350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on ON. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.
ON Semiconductor Stock Up 4.3 %
The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor
In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 881,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after buying an additional 34,261 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 81.9% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 124.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 28.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 50,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.