OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OCFT stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,111. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $464.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $1.85 to $1.59 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,479,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 139,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 573,690 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 459,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 332,393 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.