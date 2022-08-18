OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%.
OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Performance
Shares of OCFT stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,111. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $464.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $1.85 to $1.59 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday.
OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.
