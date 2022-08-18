OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.20-$9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

OneWater Marine stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 53,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,838. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONEW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OneWater Marine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 15.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

