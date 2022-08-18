OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.20-$9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
OneWater Marine Stock Performance
OneWater Marine stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 53,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,838. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ONEW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneWater Marine (ONEW)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.