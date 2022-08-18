OpenOcean Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $5.90 million and $685,146.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00724186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,303,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

