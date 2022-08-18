Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Posts Earnings Results

Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Optex Systems had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter.
Optex Systems Stock Performance
OPXS stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.45. Optex Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96.
About Optex Systems
