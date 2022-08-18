OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Edward Stelmakh Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) CFO Edward Stelmakh purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

OPRX stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 210,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,573. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $276.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.70. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,049,000 after buying an additional 32,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after acquiring an additional 163,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About OptimizeRx

OPRX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

