Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) PT Lowered to $13.00 at BTIG Research

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut Organogenesis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Organogenesis Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $581.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 58,654 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $345,472.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,645.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 100,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,348,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,072,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 58,654 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $345,472.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,645.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 542,845 shares of company stock worth $3,040,822. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth $624,000. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

