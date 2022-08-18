Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSCR. Bank of America lowered Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oscar Health from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
Insider Transactions at Oscar Health
In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $56,613.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,400.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $56,613.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,400.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $97,925.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,178.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oscar Health Price Performance
Shares of OSCR opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
About Oscar Health
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.
