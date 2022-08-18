OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.02-$6.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSIS. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.00.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

OSI Systems stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.15. The company had a trading volume of 108,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $76.09 and a 12-month high of $103.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

OSI Systems Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 305.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.