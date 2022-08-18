OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.02-$6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.240-$1.275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. OSI Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.02-$6.25 EPS.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.15. 107,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,017. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $76.09 and a 1 year high of $103.17.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

