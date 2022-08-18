Pacoca (PACOCA) Tops One Day Volume of $11,802.00

Pacoca (PACOCA) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Pacoca coin can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pacoca has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $11,802.00 worth of Pacoca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pacoca has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00726498 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pacoca Profile
Pacoca’s total supply is 142,811,394 coins and its circulating supply is 123,107,414 coins. Pacoca’s official Twitter account is @pacoca_io.
Pacoca Coin Trading
