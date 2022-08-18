PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Stock Price Down 1%

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. 160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

PAID Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

About PAID

(Get Rating)

PAID, Inc develops online shipping and tax management tools in the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: Client Services, Shipping Calculator Services, Brewery Management Software, Merchant Processing Services, and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services. The company offers AuctionInc, a suite of online shipping and tax management tools assisting businesses with e-commerce storefronts, shipping solutions, tax calculation, inventory management, and auction processing.

Featured Articles

