Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $78,000.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $79,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $55,500.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $50,317.50.

On Wednesday, July 20th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $77.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.12. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $97.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.80.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

