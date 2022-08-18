Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Acquires C$11,760.00 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Imad Mohsen acquired 600 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.60 per share, with a total value of C$11,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,760.

TSE:PXT opened at C$19.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.81. Parex Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$17.28 and a 52 week high of C$30.44.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$572.13 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PXT shares. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Parex Resources from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.14.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

