Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.33

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.33 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Parker-Hannifin has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Parker-Hannifin has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $18.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $300.74. 698,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,685. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.88. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 142.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 162.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.46.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.