PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

PAVmed Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:PAVM traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,185. The company has a market capitalization of $126.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.44. PAVmed has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAVM shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of PAVmed to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PAVmed to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 10.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 40.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 400.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 116,997 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

