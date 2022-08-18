PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.
PAVmed Stock Up 5.1 %
NASDAQ:PAVM traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,185. The company has a market capitalization of $126.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.44. PAVmed has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAVM shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of PAVmed to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PAVmed to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAVmed
About PAVmed
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PAVmed (PAVM)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.