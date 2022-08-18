Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CEO Sells $668,344.80 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CEO Scott H. Galit sold 98,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $668,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,548,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,527,392.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Payoneer Global Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PAYO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.68. 3,064,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,368. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 673.00 and a beta of 1.30. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global to $8.50 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

