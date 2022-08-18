Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CEO Sells $668,344.80 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CEO Scott H. Galit sold 98,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $668,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,548,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,527,392.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Payoneer Global Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:PAYO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.68. 3,064,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,368. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 673.00 and a beta of 1.30. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global to $8.50 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.