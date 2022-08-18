Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CFO Sells $251,362.00 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Levine sold 36,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $251,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $6.68. 3,064,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,368. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 673.00 and a beta of 1.30. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 117,580.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,187 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global to $8.50 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research report on Monday.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

