PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

PDCE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $62.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.63.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,494,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $163,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,201 shares in the company, valued at $31,934,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,494,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,610 shares of company stock worth $3,521,211. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 732.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,926 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after buying an additional 858,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 133.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after buying an additional 849,289 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,703,000 after buying an additional 753,500 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.