Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Major Shareholder Sells $345,279.55 in Stock

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $345,279.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,362 shares in the company, valued at $921,261.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

5Am Partners Iv, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 167,162 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $297,548.36.

Pear Therapeutics Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of Pear Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 361,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,812. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEAR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

See Also

