PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Posts Earnings Results

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 172.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of PED traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.

Insider Transactions at PEDEVCO

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,092,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,007.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,092,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,007.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ivar Siem sold 30,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

About PEDEVCO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 13.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 51.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 307,640 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 374.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 92,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PEDEVCO by 69.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in PEDEVCO by 44.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

