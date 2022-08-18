PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Saul Reibstein Sells 5,086 Shares

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 2.23. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 19.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

