Peony (PNY) Reaches One Day Volume of $5,692.00

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Peony has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $11.46 million and $5,692.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00034392 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 320,462,877 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

