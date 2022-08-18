Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.00 million-$233.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.61 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRFT. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Perficient stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.38. 368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,533. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.69. Perficient has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.07 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Perficient by 18.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,464 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 22.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 13.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

