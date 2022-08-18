Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Director Jerome T. Walker Sells 1,343 Shares

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) Director Jerome T. Walker sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $12,073.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,427.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance

Perma-Pipe International stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.25.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 43,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

