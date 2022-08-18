Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Director Jerome T. Walker Sells 1,343 Shares

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) Director Jerome T. Walker sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $12,073.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,427.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance
Perma-Pipe International stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.25.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.36%.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.
Perma-Pipe International Company Profile
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
