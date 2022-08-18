Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) Senior Officer Purchases C$14,850.00 in Stock

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Marcello Rapini acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.99 per share, with a total value of C$14,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,072 shares in the company, valued at C$123,821.28.

PMT opened at C$1.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.69 million and a P/E ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. Perpetual Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$1.95.

PMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

