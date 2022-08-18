Peter A. Cohen Sells 15,106 Shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) Director Peter A. Cohen sold 15,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $20,090.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 757,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,494.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PolarityTE Price Performance

PTE opened at $1.25 on Thursday. PolarityTE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.05). PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 150.94% and a negative net margin of 451.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PolarityTE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 554.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92,062 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

Featured Stories

