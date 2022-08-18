Peter A. Cohen Sells 15,106 Shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) Director Peter A. Cohen sold 15,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $20,090.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 757,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,494.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
PolarityTE Price Performance
PTE opened at $1.25 on Thursday. PolarityTE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57.
PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.05). PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 150.94% and a negative net margin of 451.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PolarityTE
PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.
Featured Stories
