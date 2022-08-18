Peter Harkness Acquires 20,000 Shares of GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Stock

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) insider Peter Harkness bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.27) per share, for a total transaction of £252,800 ($305,461.58).

GlobalData Stock Performance

LON:DATA opened at GBX 1,255 ($15.16) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 6,275.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,066.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,185.26. GlobalData Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 900 ($10.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,600 ($19.33).

Get GlobalData alerts:

GlobalData Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.50%.

About GlobalData

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

See Also

