Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Petrofac Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. Petrofac has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

