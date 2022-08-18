Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.9% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 182,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,158,240. The company has a market capitalization of $275.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

