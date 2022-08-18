Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.45. The company had a trading volume of 462,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,651. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.86.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 372.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Compass Point lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

