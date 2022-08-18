Phuture (PHTR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $781,057.88

Phuture (PHTR) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Phuture has a total market cap of $781,057.88 and $9,777.00 worth of Phuture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phuture coin can now be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phuture has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phuture alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00720186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Phuture

Phuture’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,641,918 coins. Phuture’s official Twitter account is @phuturedao.

Phuture Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phuture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phuture should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phuture using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phuture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phuture and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.