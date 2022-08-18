Phuture (PHTR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $781,057.88

Phuture (PHTR) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Phuture has a total market cap of $781,057.88 and $9,777.00 worth of Phuture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phuture coin can now be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phuture has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00720186 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Phuture
Phuture’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,641,918 coins. Phuture’s official Twitter account is @phuturedao.
Phuture Coin Trading
