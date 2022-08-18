Pillar Tops One Day Trading Volume of $599.00 (PLR)

Pillar (PLR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $599.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,210.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003702 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00129043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00033037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00069529 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

