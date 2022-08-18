Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.29.

PXD stock traded up $7.41 on Thursday, reaching $239.91. The company had a trading volume of 17,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,921. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.25 and its 200 day moving average is $239.73. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $8.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.12%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.