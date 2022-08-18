PIXEL Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,263.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $733,878.98 and $1,263.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,431.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.00578481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00257477 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00023301 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

