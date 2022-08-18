Playcent (PCNT) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Playcent (PCNT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Playcent has a market cap of $456,743.69 and approximately $17,278.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playcent has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,888.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003642 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00127821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00070680 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Buying and Selling Playcent

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

