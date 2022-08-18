Playmaker Capital (OTC:PMKRF) Trading Up 5.3%

Playmaker Capital Inc. (OTC:PMKRF – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 22,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 9,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Playmaker Capital from C$1.15 to C$0.95 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Playmaker Capital Inc operates as a digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, betting, media, and technology. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
