PolkaFoundry (PKF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.71 Million

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and approximately $272,064.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000809 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,796.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003659 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00127318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00032787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00072009 BTC.

About PolkaFoundry

PolkaFoundry (PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry.

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

