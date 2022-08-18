Polybius 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23,159.00 (PLBT)

Polybius (PLBT) traded 63.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Polybius has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $23,159.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polybius coin can now be bought for $1.92 or 0.00006523 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polybius has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,345.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004339 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00129346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00034231 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00067981 BTC.

Polybius Profile

Polybius (CRYPTO:PLBT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 coins. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polybius’ official website is polybius.io.

Buying and Selling Polybius

According to CryptoCompare, “Polybius is a fully-digital bank designed to acomodate the growing digital economy, incorporating electronic identification and digital banking services to serve the needs of the digital commerce market. The Polybius is an enterprise of HashCoins, the same company that brings you the Hashflare mining contracts. In order to fund the development of this new digital bank, Polybuis hosted an Initial Coin Offering, in which PLBT tokens were distributed among users. Through the use of Blockchain Snapshots, Polybius will destribute dividends to the PLBT token holders. “

