PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stake Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 95,488 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of PPG Industries worth $140,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

PPG stock opened at $134.19 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.81.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.